Thursday morning forecast

A winter storm warning for the Twin Cities until noon Thursday, with a blizzard warning south and west of Minneapolis and St. Paul until noon.

Total snowfall by 10 a.m. will be between 9” to 15” with a few isolated 18” totals.

The heaviest of the snow will taper by midmorning and then the wind will slowly die down.

The morning drive is very messy out there with over 6” of new snow everywhere this morning.

We’ll see another 3” to 5” of snow before it tapers to just flurries later this morning.

The wind will also fade this morning and drop from gusts to 35 mph to gusts to 20 mph this afternoon. The wind easing up will mean less blowing and drifting snow this afternoon and an easier evening drive.

Sunshine, cold and quiet weather will return for Friday before anther weekend warming begins on Saturday.

Today: snowy this morning with another 3” to 5” likely by 10 a.m. Snow tapers to flurries after 10 a.m. Blowing snow at times. High: 18

Tonight: partly cloudy and much colder. Low: -7 (lighter wind).

Friday: mostly sunny and cold. High: 12/-2.

Saturday: mostly sunny and not as cold.High: 25/8.

Sunday: warmer and mostly cloudy.High: 35/29.

Monday: light snow and/or mixed light rain and snow. High: 36/21.

Tuesday: mostly sunny. High: 31/20.

Wednesday: flurries. High: 34/22.