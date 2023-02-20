Airlines start issuing travel waivers with winter storm looming

With several waves of snow expected to impact Minnesota and Wisconsin this week, airlines have started issuing travel waivers.

As of Monday morning, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines each had issued waivers allowing travelers to or from several airports in Minnesota and Wisconsin to rebook their flights.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority forecasts three rounds of snowfall to impact the region this week. The first round started Monday morning, but later rounds from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning and midday Wednesday through Thursday night are expected to be increasingly heavier and have the potential to cause major travel disruptions.

While specific totals are still slightly in flux, the Twin Cities appear likely to get more than a foot of snow between the three waves, and final totals could be closer to two feet in areas.

A winter storm watch is already set to go into effect Tuesday and remain in effect through Thursday. Click here to see the latest weather advisories.

Click here for the latest forecast.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation also chimed in Monday morning, urging Minnesotans to plan ahead and stay home this week if possible.