Metro Transit cancels number of rides

Metro Transit has canceled or delayed a number of trips on Thursday due to the severe winter storm.

There is a list of full route cancellations and changes on the Metro Transit website but, for the most part, the organization says its buses are mostly running close to on-time.

8:30 AM winter weather service alert: While snow continues to fall and we've canceled some trips, the buses out there are holding their own, with 17% delayed; avg delay is 5 mins. No weather-related light rail delays. Rts 18E, 68M, 294 on snow reroute. https://t.co/Qy2y6r4fjl -JN — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) February 23, 2023

Operators are having trouble getting to work on time, according to officials from Metro Transit. They are advising people to delay travel, if possible.

Metro Transit says if you must travel, put safety first. When riding during winter storms, follow these smart riding tips and plan for delays.

Call (612)-373-3333 or check Twitter to find out when regular service returns.