MSP airport cancels hundreds of flights due to winter storm

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport has cancelled almost 240 flights today.

Yesterday, MSP airport canceled close to 400 flights due to the severe winter storm. A few of the flights were delayed or diverted. The airport usually runs almost 800 flights daily.

MSP airport says the winter operations team is working tirelessly to ensure proper runway conditions during this storm.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Twin Cities until Friday night. Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency on Tuesday and called on the National Guard to help Minnesotans affected by the storm.

The winter operations team at @mspairport is working continually to maintain runway conditions during the winter storm.



Travel impacts are expected to continue Thursday.



