MSP airport cancels hundreds of flights due to winter storm
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport has cancelled almost 240 flights today.
Yesterday, MSP airport canceled close to 400 flights due to the severe winter storm. A few of the flights were delayed or diverted. The airport usually runs almost 800 flights daily.
Related: Airlines start issuing travel waivers with winter storm looming
MSP airport says the winter operations team is working tirelessly to ensure proper runway conditions during this storm.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Twin Cities until Friday night. Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency on Tuesday and called on the National Guard to help Minnesotans affected by the storm.
Related: Winter storm forces hundreds of flight cancellations at MSP