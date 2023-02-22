Minneapolis, St. Paul join growing list of cities with snow emergencies

The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have formally declared snow emergencies, as have many other cities across Minnesota.

Minneapolis has issued a three-day snow emergency, starting Wednesday, while St. Paul is going with back-to-back snow emergencies on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Minneapolis, the parking rules now shift to snow emergency rules. Winter parking restrictions will resume at 8 p.m. Friday. The Minneapolis snow emergency parking rules are as follows:

No parking on snow emergency routes from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, or until streets are fully plowed.

No parking on the even-numbered side of non-snow emergency routes from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Thursday, or until streets are fully plowed.

No parking on the odd-numbered side of non-snow emergency routes from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Friday, or until streets are fully plowed.

Winter parking restrictions resume at 8 p.m. Friday, meaning no parking on even-numbered sides of non-snow emergency routes.

St. Paul’s snow emergency parking rules are as follows:

No parking on any night plow routes starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

No parking on any day plow routes starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

St. Paul is expected to issue a second snow emergency on Thursday, with no parking on night plow routes starting at 9 p.m. Thursday or on day plow routes starting at 8 a.m. Friday.

Both cities have opened several parking areas to residents. Those locations can be found here.

Many other cities have also issued snow emergencies. Click here to see the latest list.