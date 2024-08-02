Terminal 2 expansion project now underway at MSP

A 168,000-square-foot expansion of Terminal 2 is officially underway at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

The $263 million project is the first of several planned in the coming years to help the airport accommodate increasing airline and passenger demands.

Terminal 2’s expansion includes adding two additional airline gates, increasing the space and seating, new restrooms, concession spaces, and additional operational support areas for airlines and tenants.

“We are seeing a surge in travel demand, highlighted by a string of record-setting months at Terminal 2 this year,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC, which owns and operates MSP. “This project is a long-term strategic investment to support our airlines, improve the passenger experience and to keep pace with demand that fuels growth at MSP and in our local economy.”

The Terminal 2 expansion is expected to be completed in early 2027. Additional details on the project can be found here.

