Construction to cause 2 runways at MSP to close for months starting Monday

Two runways at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) will be closed starting Monday, causing flight patterns to be affected over the next few months.

According to airport officials, the closures will last until late September.

The projects include the reconstruction of multiple connecting taxiways, installing new pavement markings, LED lighting and signage, with the full concrete reconstruction of the intersection of the north parallel runway and the crosswind runway.

During that time period, both takeoff and landing patterns will be changing — those living near the airport may also notice unusual sounds, lights or aircraft activity during construction. However, the loudest activities are planned to take place during the daytime hours.

Once work is done, flight patterns will return to what they were.