MSP set for record year of construction in 2024

Frequent flyers in the Twin Cities may notice several new projects at the airport next year thanks to a record construction plan.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), set a $1.1 billion capital improvement project for 2024 — the organization’s largest construction budget ever.

That money will go toward projects to expand Terminal 2, expand and renovate Concourse G at Terminal 1, upgrade heating systems in Concourse A and build a new safety and security center, among other plans.

The Terminal 1 expansion started in November, aiming to modernize the concourses (A, B, C, D, F and G) and around 75 Delta gate hold rooms. MAC says it’s the largest-ever makeover of MSP concourses. Terminal 1 opened back in 1962.

Many of the projects will take several years, some as long as 2030, although MAC says the operational improvement program at the front of Terminal 1 — which is extending the building’s front wall 15 feet closer to the road and modernizing the lobby and baggage claim areas — will finish up in 2024.

Some of the budget will also go toward projects at the commission’s six reliever airports, such as the reconstruction of a runway at St. Paul Downtown Airport.