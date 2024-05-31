Long-term plan for 2040 approved for MSP Airport

The Metropolitan Airports Commission board approved Minneappolis-St. Paul International Airport’s 2040 long-term plan on Thursday.

MAC announced its decision, detailing potential projects the airport hopes to implement in the next two decades. Proposals include improving terminals, parking facilities, and the airfield while accommodating passenger growth. Recommended airfield changes include new taxiways to improve operational efficiency and safety, as well as projects for additional aircraft parking and expanded cargo facilities.

Specific highlights include new gates to expand Terminal 2, extending Concourse G at Terminal 1 and reconstruction of E and F concourses. Other proposed projects focus on improving parking and reducing roadway congestion in front of the terminals.