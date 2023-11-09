Renovations to be made to MSP’s Terminal 1

Leaders at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Delta are expected to provide information Thursday on renovations being made to Terminal 1.

According to the Metropolitan Airport Commission, the project is expected to take several years and cost roughly $242 million, making it the largest interior, gate and concourse makeover at the airport since it opened in 1962.

Officials say it will take several years for the project to be completed, adding the goal is to make things brighter and more modern inside the terminal, calling it the airport modernization program.

Six concourses and 75 gate areas will be targeted in the project. The airport is also working to streamline check-in and security, and also expand passenger facilities.

60 years ago, the airport was originally made to accommodate 1.8 million passengers per year, but now, tens of millions of passengers pass through it, so renovations have been happening for decades.

Check back for updates and a stream of the 9 a.m. news conference.