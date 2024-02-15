MSP receives a $20M federal grant for Terminal 2 expansion plan

The Minneapolis St-Paul International Airport received a $20 million federal grant Thursday to help with its Terminal 2 expansion.

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith (both D-Minn.) announced federal funding for MSP Airport’s $240 million project of adding two gates on the north side of Terminal 2.

“MSP is a critical transportation hub and economic driver for communities across Minnesota,” said Smith in a news release.

The federal grant was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program, which received a $5 billion boost through bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

According to the release, the program funds airport terminals, on-airport rail access projects and airport-owned traffic control towers.

According to the Metropolitan Airport Commission (MAC), construction is expected to start in the spring of this year and continue through 2026. The new gates are scheduled to open in 2027.

Last year, the MAC announced a $1.1 billion capital project for 2024 — the organization’s largest construction budget.

