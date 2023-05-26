St. Paul’s Shepard, Warner Road to reopen Friday; Water Street to remain closed

A section of Shepard and Warner roads in St. Paul is expected to reopen to traffic Friday after having been closed for more than a month due to flooding.

The roadway between Eagle Parkway and Highway 61 is expected to be back open by 6 p.m. In addition, Sibley and Jackson streets will reopen to vehicle traffic from Shepard Road to Kellogg Boulevard.

As previously reported, a closure of Shepard and Warner roads was made on April 16, and water levels on the Mississippi River crested on April 27, which caused a portion of Shepard Road to flood.

On May 12, officials had announced the roadway would re-open on Monday, May 15. However, heavy rain fell in the state that weekend, prompting the city to push back the opening.

Although the Mississippi River crested again in the city on May 21, the public works department says the river levels have since declined and are now below minor flood stage.

However, despite this section of roadway reopening, the City of St. Paul says Water Street, as well as some park areas and facilities, will stay closed until inspection, testing and cleanup is done. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Water Street/Lilydale Road was closed between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard on April 14.

