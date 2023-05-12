St. Paul to reopen Shepard Road on Monday

A St. Paul road is scheduled to reopen a month after it closed due to flooding concerns.

The city of St. Paul says it plans to reopen Shepard Road/Warner Road on Monday by 6 p.m.

The roadway between Eagle Parkway and Highway 61 has been closed to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic since April 16 due to Mississippi River flooding concerns.

While that road is set to reopen, the city says Water Street, which is along the south side of the river, will stay closed for the time being, as will other park areas and facilities.

The city says inspections, tests and cleanup all need to be finished before those areas reopen.

More information is available on the city’s website.