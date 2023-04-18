Ramsey County declares local emergency over flooding concerns

As Minnesota communities prepare for greater flooding impacts this week, Ramsey County officials have declared a local emergency.

The announcement Tuesday comes in response to forecasts showing the Mississippi River is expected to enter the major flood stage in St. Paul this week.

County leaders say the move allows the county to request help from the state and federal Department of Homeland Security to mitigate community impacts.

“This declaration of emergency does not necessarily mean that lives are in a direct, imminent risk, or that major damage has or will occur, rather, it means that the county is fully involved in the preparedness and response,” Ramsey County’s Safety and Justice Deputy County Manager Scott Williams said in a statement.

The county says it’s all part of its emergency operations plan.

Flood concerns have caused St. Paul to already close several streets, parks, trails and other facilities in the past week.

