St. Paul keeping Shepard Road closed after weekend rain

A St. Paul road that was scheduled to reopen Monday will instead remain closed after more rain fell over the weekend.

The city of St. Paul says Shepard Road/Warner Road between Eagle Parkway and Highway 61 will not reopen by 6 p.m. Monday, as had been announced last week.

Officials didn’t say how long the reopening might be delayed but noted the Mississippi River in St. Paul is forecast to reach a moderate flood stage level by Sunday.

The road was closed on April 16 due to anticipated spring flooding.

Several other roads and park areas in the city, including Sibley and Jackson Streets, also remain closed.