Shepard Road in St. Paul set to close due to flood concerns

Shepard Road and Warner Road in St. Paul are set to close this weekend in anticipation of street flooding from the Mississippi River, according to a release from St. Paul Public Works.

A 3.2-mile stretch of road along the north side of the Mississippi River between Eagle Parkway and Highway 61 will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday to cars, bikes and pedestrians.

The release noted that once rising water levels reach 15 feet, closing Shepard Road and Warner Road is a part of the city of St. Paul’s official Flood Response Plan.

It comes after the city closed Water Street/Lilydale Road Friday afternoon.

In addition, Sibley Street and Jackson Street between Kellogg Boulevard and Second Street will be closed to traffic as a part of the road closure.

Several parkland areas, trails, and buildings in St. Paul are set to temporarily close due to rising water levels, including:

Chestnut Plaza

City House

Crosby Farm Regional Park

Desnoyer Trail/ Meeker Island Dog Park

Fish Hatchery Trail

Harriet Island Pavilion and public dock

Hidden Falls Regional Park (including boat launch)

Kelly’s Landing

Lamberts Landing

Lilydale Regional Park (including boat launch)

Pig’s Eye Park

Raspberry Island

Robert Piram Trail

Upper Landing

Victoria Park

Watergate Marina

“Closing Shepard Road due to flooding is a necessary step we do in partnership with the County to protect public and private infrastructure for all,” said Sean Kershaw, St. Paul’s director of Public Works. “We encourage everyone to be prepared and plan alternate routes to get in, out, and around Saint Paul for the next several weeks.”