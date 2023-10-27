Frey proposes new site to house city’s 3rd Precinct

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has provided an update in his administration’s plans to find a new location for the city’s 3rd Precinct.

During a news conference Friday morning, Frey announced his team has met with the owner of one of the original 29 sites that were outlined to potentially house the precinct.

He said the site is located at 2633 Minnehaha Avenue and would be available for $14 million. Frey said the price is about the same as what is anticipated for the site on the 3000 block of Minnehaha Avenue and is anticipated to take about a year to occupy. He added there is enough space to accommodate the future Community Safety Center.

According to Frey, the site he proposed Friday morning was considered three years ago but fell through due to opposition from the previous Council, as well as threats that were made against the owner and his family.

In a letter sent to city councilors Friday morning, Frey wrote they would be receiving a memo sometime later in the day with additional site details.

Friday’s update came after the Minneapolis City Council’s Committee of the Whole again delayed action on the precinct on Oct. 7, saying they wanted to gather more information. That decision was made after Mayor Frey asked the council to move the 3rd Precinct location to a city-owned lot at 2600 Minnehaha Avenue on Oct. 4.

In July, Frey and leaders with the city announced the option to co-locate the 3rd Precinct with the 1st Precinct at the Century Plaza building downtown, just outside the 3rd Precinct boundaries.

However, the Minneapolis City Council sent that plan back to the Committee of the Whole on Sept. 7 due to some council members’ concerns about the lack of community discussion around the decision.

The committee’s next meeting is next week on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Minneapolis City Councilors for reaction to Frey’s proposal, and received the following statement:

“This location of 2633 Minnehaha achieves our top goal of having officers and precinct services back in the 3rd precinct, as soon as possible. It will also save the city considerable money in comparison to these other options. I look forward to digging into the logistics this weekend and moving forward with a decision next week. I’m grateful to the mayor and city staff who have been working continuously to find and provide viable location options.” Council Vice President Linea Palmisano

