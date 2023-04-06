Minneapolis shares survey on MPD’s 3rd Precinct building

Minneapolis residents can now share their thoughts on the future of the police department’s Third Precinct building.

A week after the city announced the two options being considered for the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building, residents who live in, work in or visit that area can now give the city feedback through an online survey.

The Third Precinct area is east of Interstate 35W and south of Interstate 94.

Minneapolis says the two options on the table for the building are completely remodeling the current precinct building, which has been vacant since it was burned and looted during the rioting after George Floyd’s murder in 2020, or building a brand new facility on a city-owned lot at 2600 Minnehaha Avenue.

Currently, the 75 officers assigned to the 3rd Precinct are working out of temporary office space downtown along Third Street.

In addition to the online survey, the following community conversations have been scheduled: