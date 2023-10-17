Minneapolis City Council again delays decision on 3rd Precinct

The future of the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct is still up in the air.

The Minneapolis City Council’s Committee of the Whole again delayed action on the topic Tuesday afternoon, postponing it until the committee’s Oct. 31 meeting.

The move came two weeks after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged the council to move forward with a new safety center down the street from the precinct’s former home, something he reiterated a day earlier.

“I understand these decisions are controversial,” Frey told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Monday. “I fully understand, regardless of what decision we make, there will be people that are pissed off, and still, we need to make a decision. People in the 3rd Precinct need service.”

Instead, the council again opted to delay its decision for another two weeks so that more information can be collected. Only council members Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw and Lisa Goodman supported the motion to table the measure until Oct. 31, although committee chairperson Linea Palmisano also voiced her desire for the body to take action.