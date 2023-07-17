Minneapolis mayor changes course, announces 3rd option for 3rd Police Precinct

Third Precinct officers have been temporarily stationed downtown — miles from the area they’re tasked to serve — since the station was burned during protests in the days following George Floyd’s murder in May 2020.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, alongside city leaders, changed course on the city’s plans to rebuild the 3rd Police Precinct, introducing a third option for the future of the police station following the highly critical results of a community survey first released to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Monday morning.

Third Precinct officers have been temporarily stationed downtown — miles from the area they’re tasked to serve — since the station was burned during protests in the days following George Floyd’s murder in May 2020.

Back in April, the city, through the community survey, asked those living in the 3rd Precinct to choose between two options — either rebuild the station at its original location or build a more expensive, brand new station down the street.

The results of the survey confirm what neighbors told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS earlier this year. A significant number of people who took the survey wrote in comments that they don’t want a 3rd Precinct building at all. Others wrote they’re open to it, but that they first want to see results from police reform efforts and a healing process from the trauma that they say still lingers in the surrounding neighborhood.

Roughly 66% of respondents selected a site without then commenting “neither” or “no precinct.” Out of the total tally, 44% said the city should put it back where it was because it’d be cheaper and would happen sooner than building an entirely new station. Another nearly 23% selected the option of building a brand new station at 2600 Minnehaha Avenue, which is about a half mile from the former precinct site.

In an exclusive interview Monday, Frey told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he stands by the need for a 3rd Precinct station to be located in the community it serves, but his words shifted slightly to “in or now very near the 3rd Precinct” with the announcement of a third location option for the Minneapolis City Council to consider: Century Plaza, which is actually located in the 1st Precinct near the border of the 3rd Precinct territory. The idea came from City Council President Andrea Jenkins, he said.

Plans are already approved to move 1st Precinct officers to the Century Plaza building, which would mean combining the two precincts into one building.

Frey said the plan is for this to be an interim solution that he hopes the council can agree to go ahead and get officers back in the vicinity of the 3rd Precinct while the public engagement process once again goes back to the drawing board.

