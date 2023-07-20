Motion to be made Thursday by Minneapolis councilor to eliminate former site of 3rd Precinct for its future location

The Minneapolis City Council is meeting Thursday morning to discuss options for where to put the city’s 3rd Police Precinct.

The building was burned during the 2020 riots following the murder of George Floyd, and now, multiple city councilors are saying rebuilding at the old site isn’t a good option.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a new option was announced Monday – and there has already been a lot of discussion regarding the option this week.

RELATED: Minneapolis City Council discusses third option for future of 3rd Police Precinct

A motion by councilor Jason Chavez is expected to be made during Thursday’s meeting to eliminate the old location as an option, while a handful of councilors have tweeted out their support for this.

Currently, that location is still part of three options for the 3rd Precinct move.

The second option is to build on an empty lot just blocks down the street on Minnehaha Avenue.

Meanwhile, the third option would combine the 3rd Precinct with the new 1st Precinct location at the old Century Plaza building by the convention center.

On Tuesday, councilors approved a request for Mayor Jacob Frey’s office to spend a few more months looking at a new location for the 3rd precinct. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS also learned that last year, the 3rd Precinct handled about a fourth of the call load in the city.

“The ending of racism, if we are being truthful, is the root cause of all the issues that we are discussing here but that work is going to take a long time so we cannot wait,” said city council president Andrea Jenkins.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. You can watch the meeting by CLICKING HERE.

Check back for updates.

RELATED: ‘Mixed emotions’ among neighbors on 3rd anniversary of Minneapolis’ 3rd Precinct burning

RELATED: Minneapolis won’t decide 3rd Precinct future until after 3rd anniversary of it burning