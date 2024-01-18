After more than 3 decades, St. Paul’s Tavern on Grand to close

Early Thursday morning, officials with Tavern on Grand posted on social media they will be serving customers until sometime in early June. A reason for the closure wasn’t provided.

A St. Paul staple will be permanently closing its doors this year.

The cabin-themed restaurant, known for its walleye, opened in 1990.

In Tavern’s post, it said the business was “accomplished with the love and support of our customers, community, and staff” and that they’re thankful “to have been like a home to many over the years with memories to last several lifetimes.”

An exact closing date wasn’t specified in the post, which can be found below.

Tavern on Grand is the latest St. Paul restaurant to permanently shutter.

In November, Clutch Brewing Company announced it would close its doors at the end of 2023. Prior to that closure, Filipino restaurant Kalsada shut down in September. Foxy Falafel closed in July after 13 years of business.

In June, Alary’s Bar announced its closure, but a social media post said a new era was coming. Also in June, Fasika’s in the city’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood said it was permanently closing. Those closures followed Angelo’s Pizza locking the doors to its location on White Bear Avenue in March.

In late 2022, owners of East Side Bar announced they were closing for good. That same year, Black Sheep pizza owners announced the closure of the downtown St. Paul location.

Prior to those, Birch’s Lowertown closed.