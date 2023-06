Alary’s Bar in downtown St. Paul is closing its doors this weekend, according to a Facebook post from the bar on Monday.

The bar, which was established in 1949, invited patrons to come out and celebrate “the end of an era,” but promised a new era is coming soon.

Alary’s Bar said event nights will be announced this week, to commemorate the closure of the business.

The last day of business at Alary’s Bar is Sunday, June 18.