St. Paul modern Filipino restaurant Kalsada to close

A modern Filipino restaurant in St. Paul’s Union Park neighborhood is planning to close up shop in the coming weeks.

Kalsada announced that its last day of service will be Friday, Sept. 15.

“It has been an amazing run, and we are grateful to have been able to share KALSADA with you, but for now our focus is needed elsewhere,” the restaurant posted on social media.

While the restaurant said it’s possible Kalsada could reopen in the future, that decision will be made down the road.

“We thank you for your support of our local, small business, and we look forward to the next chapter of Kalsada.”