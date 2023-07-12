Foxy Falafel to close sole location after 13 years

The Foxy Falafel in St. Paul will be closing later this month, according to an Instagram post made on Wednesday.

The Mediterranean restaurant, which is located near University Avenue Southeast, will close its door on July 22 after 13 years of business, the Instagram post said.

“With a bittersweet mix of nostalgia and gratitude, I announce the closing of Foxy Falafel after an incredible 13-year journey. It feels like just yesterday when I first opened at the farmers market, filled with dreams and aspirations.” Foxy Falafel via Instagram

