Clutch Brewing to close at year’s end

One of the primary tenants at St. Paul’s Keg & Case Market is shutting down at the end of the year.

Clutch Brewing Company shared the news in a social media post on Thursday, thanking its customers for their support over the years.

The brewery has been in business since 2018 but staff members say it’s no longer sustainable to operate.

In the meantime, the brewery encouraged beer-lovers to stop by before the end of the year and “help us go out the right way: with a craft beer in hand and good times shared with friends and family.”