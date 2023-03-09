St. Paul staple Angelo’s Pizza to close at end of March

After five decades in business, an East Side St. Paul landmark is closing.

Angelo’s Pizza on White Bear Avenue will serve up its last slice at the end of month.

With revenue down, owner Matt Mike made the difficult decision to close the restaurant.

“I’m ready,” Mike said. “I have been doing this since I was in high school, and I’ve loved it, but you have to look at it from a financial side. I’m not going to ruin my future to keep a business going, as beloved as it is.”

After announcing the closing on Facebook, countless longtime customers are coming back for one more slice.

Angelo's Pizza owner Matt Mike slices a pizza Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his restaurant in St. Paul. (KSTP)

“I get people coming in from pick your suburb: Woodbury, Hugo, some from Hudson, some people say they come down from Isanti County and that’s impressive, I really appreciative that,” Mike said.

Angelo’s Pizza will close on Friday, March 31.