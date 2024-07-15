Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested in California on Friday night on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

A report from the California Highway Patrol said officers responded to I-105 around 11:30 p.m. and found Addison asleep behind the wheel of a white Rolls-Royce blocking the westbound lanes of traffic.

A DUI investigation indicated Addison was driving under the influence, the report added.

“We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident,” a spokesperson for the Vikings told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Sunday night.

Last summer, Addison was arrested in St. Paul in the early morning hours of July 20 for driving 140 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-94. He later pleaded guilty to a petty misdemeanor speeding charge and paid $686 to settle the matter.

Addison’s latest arrest comes a little over a week after Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson died in a crash in Maryland in which police said alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance.