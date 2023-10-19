Dash cam video shows traffic stop involving Vikings rookie WR Addison

Two months after Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison pleaded guilty to speeding in St. Paul, dash camera video of the stop has been released.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Addison’s Lamborghini was stopped at around 3 a.m. on July 20 after a trooper reported seeing the vehicle going around 140 mph on Interstate 94 near Dale Street.

The video shows Addison’s car speeding down the interstate and the trooper immediately pursues it. When the trooper caught up, Addison quickly pulled over and then got out of the vehicle. He then followed the trooper’s commands to walk toward him with his hands up and was handcuffed.

A citation summary notes that Addison told the trooper his dog was having an emergency and that’s why he was speeding, although that conversation isn’t audible on the dash cam video.

After about eight minutes — during which time troopers looked inside Addison’s car to turn it off, asked him basic questions to get his information and then waited for a check of that information to come back — Addison was released back to his car.

He starts to drive off but stops again after appearing to move only around 40 feet. The video then shows the trooper having another brief conversation with Addison before Addison finally drives off.

He pleaded guilty to a petty misdemeanor speeding charge in August and agreed to pay $686 to settle the matter. He also released a statement the day after the incident, saying, “Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”