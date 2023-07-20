Vikings top draft pick cited for driving 140 mph on I-94 in Lamborghini

The Minnesota State Patrol says the Minnesota Vikings’ first-round draft pick from this past April has been cited for driving 140 mph in a 55 mph zone early Thursday on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

According to the agency, a trooper traveling eastbound on I-94 near Dale Street saw a driver traveling 140 mph in a Lamborghini Urus at around 3 a.m.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Jordan Lee Addison. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Addison — a wide receiver out of USC — was the Vikings’ top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Addison was cited by the trooper for speeding and reckless driving.

As of this time, the case is still being investigated.

It comes a month after 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported that another Vikings player was cited for going nearly 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The Minnesota Vikings released this statement in response to the incident:

“We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.”