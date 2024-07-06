Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson killed in car crash

Rookie cornerback and Minnesota Viking Khyree Jackson reportedly died Friday after being involved in a car accident.

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed the report in a statement released Saturday morning, announcing Jackson had died in an overnight car accident. The Vikings organization said they do not know much details about the crash, but said they are working to gather more information.

“We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident. While we work to gather more information, we have spoken to Khyree’s family and offered the support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also communicated the news to Vikings players, coaches and staff and have offered counseling for those who need emotional support. Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.” -Written statement from the Minnesota Vikings

The 24-year-old was selected by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft as a fourth-round pick from the University of Oregon just this year. There, Jackson was a first-team All-Pac-12 Conference cornerback, playing starting 12 games for the Ducks.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.” -Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah called Jackson’s story “one of resilience” praising his hard work ethic and determination to accomplish his goals.

Jackson started his collegiate career from humble beginnings, playing community college his first two years, first at Fort Scott Community College in 2019 and then transferring to East Mississippi Community College in 2020.

Jackson would go on to play at Alabama in 2021 and 2022 before transferring and finishing his time playing at the college level in Oregon in 2023.