Vikings rookie Addison enters petition to plead guilty to driving 140 mph on I-94

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge after he was cited last month for driving 140 mph on Interstate 94.

A court filing from Wednesday states that Minnesota’s first-round draft pick entered a petition to plead guilty to a petty misdemeanor speeding charge and pay $686 to settle the matter. If accepted by a judge, the misdemeanor reckless driving charge would be dismissed, according to the deal.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper pulled over Addison’s Lamborghini at around 3 a.m. on July 20 after seeing the vehicle going around 140 mph on I-94 near Dale Street in St. Paul.

A citation summary notes that Addison told the trooper his dog was having an emergency and that’s why he was speeding.

The rookie released a statement the following day, saying, “Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”

The 21-year-old is expected to have a large role in the Vikings’ offense this season.