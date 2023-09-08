Vikings to honor late head coach Bud Grant at Sunday’s home opener

The Minnesota Vikings will honor former head coach Bud Grant during their home opener this Sunday.

This weekend, the Minnesota Vikings will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their home opener for the regular season.

As part of the opener, the team will honor their late Hall-of-Fame head coach, Bud Grant. In May, the team celebrated Grant’s life at US Bank Stadium, and invited fans to attend the celebration.

Grant, who led the team to four Super Bowl appearances, died in March at the age of 95.

Every fan in attendance during Sunday’s game will also receive a classic-themed Vikings hat that includes Grant’s signature.

The team will also honor Grant before the game, and as part of the tribute, players will be wearing a patch with Bud’s name on it while wearing their new classic uniforms.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. StubHub shows there are still tickets available, and they start at $60.

Sunday’s game comes days after safety Josh Metellus signed a new deal with the Vikings.

Keep in mind if you plan to attend Sunday’s game that the Minnesota Twins will also be playing at home, as they continue their homestand through Sept. 13. Their game starts at 1:10 p.m.

The Twins are hosting the New York Mets for a three-game series starting Friday night and will host the Tampa Bay Rays starting Monday.

There will also be some traffic restrictions across the metro this weekend – a section of I-94 is closing in Minneapolis starting Friday night and lasts into early Monday. In addition, a stretch of I-35W is closing in both directions in Richfield and Bloomington.

