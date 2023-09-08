Stretch of I-35W in Richfield, Bloomington to temporarily close in both directions this weekend

Construction crews are continuing their work on I-35W this weekend in parts of the metro.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a stretch of north and southbound I-35W will be closed in Richfield and Bloomington as bridge work, utilities and ramp construction is done.

The northbound stretch of roadway will be closed between I-494 and 78th Street through 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 starting at 10 a.m.

That closure will also include the ramps from eastbound I-494 to northbound I-35W, northbound I-35W to westbound I-494 and 82nd Street to northbound I-35W.

Meanwhile, the southbound closure will include a stretch of I-35W between Highway 62 and I-494 from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

That closure will include all ramps to and from I-35W in that same stretch.

A detour involving I-494 as well as Highways 77 and 62 will be in place for northbound drivers, while southbound drivers will use Highways 62 and 100 and I-494.