Vikings unveil ‘classic’ uniforms for game against Tampa Bay

The Minnesota Vikings have unveiled their “classic” uniforms, designed to pay homage to the team’s past.

The jerseys include the old large numbers with the traditional slab serif font and gold trim.

White pants will include a gold stripe flanked by purple stripes; the design worn by the club in its first 45 seasons.

In addition, the helmets will include a vintage horn and gray facemasks.

The Vikings will wear the throwback uniforms in the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team officials say.

