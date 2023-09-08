Section of I-94 to close for the weekend in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will temporarily be closing the eastbound lanes of I-94 in Minneapolis in order for crews to paint the Plymouth Avenue bridge starting Friday night.

According to MnDOT, the closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday, September 11, and will involve the eastbound lanes between I-394 and I-694. The following ramps will also be closed due to the work:

Broadway AVenue to eastbound I-94

Dowling Avenue to eastbound I-94

49th Avenue/48th Avenue/North Lyndale Avenue to eastbound I-94

53rd Avenue/West Lyndale Avenue to eastbound I-94

Southbound Highway 252 to eastbound I-94/southbound Highway 100/eastbound I-694

A detour using I-494, Highway 169 and I-394 will be in place throughout the closure.

The westbound lanes in that same stretch are scheduled to be closed next weekend.