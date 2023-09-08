Section of I-94 to close for the weekend in Minneapolis
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will temporarily be closing the eastbound lanes of I-94 in Minneapolis in order for crews to paint the Plymouth Avenue bridge starting Friday night.
According to MnDOT, the closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday, September 11, and will involve the eastbound lanes between I-394 and I-694. The following ramps will also be closed due to the work:
- Broadway AVenue to eastbound I-94
- Dowling Avenue to eastbound I-94
- 49th Avenue/48th Avenue/North Lyndale Avenue to eastbound I-94
- 53rd Avenue/West Lyndale Avenue to eastbound I-94
- Southbound Highway 252 to eastbound I-94/southbound Highway 100/eastbound I-694
A detour using I-494, Highway 169 and I-394 will be in place throughout the closure.
The westbound lanes in that same stretch are scheduled to be closed next weekend.