Metellus discusses new contract, Jefferson addresses entering new season without new deal

Two different angles on contract negotiation were at the fore Thursday as Josh Metellus and Justin Jefferson addressed the media ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Click the video box on this page to watch Thursday’s Vikings press conferences with Justin Jefferson and Josh Metellus

Metellus – a former sixth-round draft pick – signed a new two-year, $13-million deal with $6-million guaranteed.

Mentioned earlier #Vikings' Josh Metellus didn't stop smiling at his press conference today about his new contract extension.



Here's a clip where I asked him about starting out as a 6th-rounder, being cut, going to the practice squad, and now… signing a veteran deal. pic.twitter.com/AKd6qaTbgL — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) September 7, 2023

Jefferson, who’s smashed NFL receiving records in his first three seasons and is in line to likely become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, is still playing under his rookie deal.