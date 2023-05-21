Vikings celebrate life of Bud Grant at US Bank Stadium

nbsp;

The Minnesota Vikings are going to honor the legacy of Hall-of-Fame coach Bud Grant all season.

Thousands of Vikings faithful came adorned in purple for Grant’s celebration of life Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Man of Grant’s former players, such as Carl Eller, Chuck Foreman and Stu Voight, told stories of Bud the coach, the outdoorsman and the friend.

They were there to honor their coach but also to show some gratitude.

“This is the end of an era, kind of for a lot of us,” said Vikings legend Scott Studwell, who was in attendance Sunday. “I mean, seeing our leader pass away — but at the ripe old age of 95, you know. And I know personally, I didn’t think he would ever die.”