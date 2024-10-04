St. Paul Art Crawl, Metronic TC Marathon make for a busy weekend in the Twin Cities

The Medtronic TC Marathon, as well as the St. Paul Art Crawl, will both be happening this weekend.

This weekend will be a busy one on both the streets – and sidewalks – in the Twin Cities.

The Medtronic TC Marathon, as well as the St. Paul Art Crawl will be bringing thousands of people to each event.

The Art Crawl kicks off Friday night across 10 of the city’s neighborhoods. More than three dozen galleries and businesses will be showcasing work from more than 300 local artists through Sunday.

This year, organizers will be dedicating the event to artist Carrie Kwok, who police say died after being randomly shot while working on a mural for the Art Crawl in Lowertown. Now, the artist community is looking to honor her during the weekend.

RELATED: St. Paul shooting leaves member of Lowertown Lofts Artists Cooperative dead I Lowertown homicide suspect dead after St. Paul police track him to Belle Plaine I BCA still investigating how suspect in Lowertown St. Paul homicide obtained gun I Court docs, bodycam video reveal more about Lowertown homicide, deadly police encounter in Belle Plaine

Meanwhile, the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon – one of the top 10 largest marathons in the country – is back on this year.

Last year, the full marathon was canceled due to extreme heat just hours ahead of the event, however, this year’s forecast calls for much cooler conditions, with morning lows in the 50s. CLICK HERE for current conditions and the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.

RELATED: Twin Cities Marathon fully refunding runners after event canceled over heat

Things are kicking off with the Health and Fitness Expo on Friday at the St. Paul RiverCentre. There are more than 100 exhibitors with the latest running gear and equipment – runners can also pick up their race packets there.

As for the races, the 5K and 10K are on Saturday, taking up a big chunk of Summit Avenue – all the way to the Capitol. On Sunday, the intensity picks up for the full and half marathon, which takes runners from Minneapolis to St. Paul.

Click HERE for additional information about marathon weekend and HERE for the Art Crawl.