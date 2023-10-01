Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temps, hot weather forecasted Sunday

The Twin Cities Marathon was canceled Sunday morning just hours ahead of the race due to the hot weather conditions forecasted for the day, organizers announced.

According to a news release, both the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon and Medtronic TC 10 Mile races were canceled because of ‘EAS Black Flag’ weather conditions, which stands for ‘Extreme and Dangerous Conditions.’

“The latest weather forecast update projects record-setting heat conditions that do not allow a safe event for runners, supporters and volunteers,” said Twin Cities In Motion in a press release.

“Extreme heat conditions can tax both runners and our emergency medical response systems,” the organization noted in a news release. “We ask the entire running community to come together for the safety of everyone involved.”

