St. Paul police involved in deadly shooting in Belle Plaine; incident linked to Lowertown homicide

The St. Paul Police Department says its officers were involved in a shooting that left one person dead Thursday morning in Belle Plaine.

St. Paul police officers were in the town southwest of the Twin Cities in connection with a homicide that happened Wednesday in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood.

No police officers were injured in the incident, which happened shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The Belle Plaine Police Department had blocked off an area near Meridian Street South and Prairie Street East while law enforcement continued to investigate.

While there’s no threat to the public, police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the use-of-force investigation.

