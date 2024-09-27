BCA still investigating how suspect in Lowertown St. Paul homicide obtained gun

Court documents are shedding more light into the suspect identified in the Lowertown homicide.

Carrie Shobe Kwok, 66, of St. Paul was kneeling in the street and working on an art project when police say a man shot her on Wednesday evening.

The suspected gunman — identified by family members as 29-year-old Seantrell Murdock — was tracked to a home in Belle Plaine. As St. Paul police were staking out the address Thursday morning, Murdock emerged with a gun in his hand, and two officers shot him. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center but did not survive.

RELATED: Lowertown homicide suspect dead after St. Paul police track him to Belle Plaine

Both the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and St. Paul Police are still working to figure out how Murdock obtained the weapon used in Wednesday’s homicide, but court records from over the years show that he should never have had a gun in the first place.

According to court documents, Murdock was convicted of first-degree burglary in 2014. That conviction, a felony, meant Murdock wasn’t legally allowed to have guns. But even after becoming a felon, we found there’s a pattern of Murdock obtaining a gun.

A month after he was charged in that burglary case, Murdock was stopped by airport police for a cracked windshield. Police say he fled the scene, and they found several boxes of ammunition and magazines for a handgun in the abandoned car.

In December 2017, Burnsville and Lakeville police stopped Murdock for swerving. Police found an “uncased military-style rifle” sitting in the back of the car. He claimed it was a B-B gun. During a pat down, police found a loaded handgun in his coat that was determined to be stolen.



“It’s a tragedy, we want to find out what happened,” said Richard, Murdock’s father.



“We’re still kind of lost, we really don’t know what’s going on. We’re all trying to process it ourselves,” said Rahi, Murdock’s brother.



Court records also show Murdock suffered from bipolar and schizoaffective disorders. Last year, Murdock’s mother brought him to the hospital and she reportedly told hospital staff he “had access to a firearm and was fearful for her son’s safety”.



“All over our country we have red flag rules and things that are basically waving at us, telling us hey there is a problem here, there’s also an opportunity to intercede,” said Chief Axel Henry, with the St. Paul Police Chief.