Woman killed in shooting behind Lowertown Lofts Artists Cooperative identified

Authorities have identified the woman who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood.

Carrie Shobe Kwok, 66, of St. Paul was kneeling in the street and working on an art project when police say a man shot her.

The suspected gunman — identified by family members as 29-year-old Seantrell Murdock — was tracked to a home in Belle Plaine. As St. Paul police were staking out the address Thursday morning, Murdock emerged with a gun in his hand, and two officers shot him. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center but did not survive.

Kwok was a member of the Lowertown Lofts Artists Cooperative. Members of the co-op told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she was a “beloved member” of the group. They described her as a “really sparkly person” who specialized in textiles and was looking forward to what would have been her second art crawl.

“Our community is in shock and grief as we grapple with the unimaginable,” the co-op said in a social media post on Wednesday.