PWHL Minnesota team named ‘Frost’

A few days after naming its new General Manager, the PWHL Minnesota team now has an official name: the Minnesota Frost.

Names for each team were announced early Monday morning on Good Morning America. In addition to the Frost, the league announced the following names, and unveiled their logos:

(Re)introducing the inaugural six, as you've never seen them before:



Boston Fleet

Minnesota Frost

Victoire de Montreal

New York Sirens

Ottawa Charge

Toronto Sceptres pic.twitter.com/oMTyeTbecL — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) September 9, 2024

According to the league, the name for Minnesota’s team was selected in part due to the state’s love of ice and the sport. Its logo, a singular letter “F”, has features which are reminiscent of icicles. The colors are shown as midnight purple, as well as accents of lilac, blue and white.

Team merchandise for each franchise is already available on the PWHL website. Redesigned jerseys will be unveiled closer to the start of the upcoming season.

Last week, the PWHL Minnesota posted on its social media account X, formerly Twitter, that “A cold front is rolling in on 09.09.2024,” a few days before the league announced the news, triggering guesses from users on the new name. “Blizzard” was one of the suggestions listed, as well as “Reign.”

Minnesota’s team, which became the first champions of the newly formed league earlier this year, was honored at the Aquatennial Festival in Minneapolis in July. The month prior, Minnesota’s Grace Zumwinkle was named the league’s Rookie of the Year. Zumwinkle is also shown in the video posted on the Frost’s social media account early Monday.

Those events followed the surprise departure of former GM Natalie Darwitz, who left the team in June and just days after the team won the inaugural Walter Cup. Last week, the team announced Melissa Caruso, of St. Paul, would be the new GM.

RELATED: Minnesota defeats Boston 3-0 in Game 5 to win first-ever PWHL championship | Minnesota celebrates PWHL Walter Cup championship

CLICK HERE for more professional women’s hockey news from KSTP Sports.

A virtual news conference is scheduled for 9:15 CT Monday. Check back for updates.