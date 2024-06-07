General Manager of PWHL Minnesota removed from role days after championship victory

Natalie Darwitz, PWHL Minnesota’s General Manager, is out of her position with the team after PWHL executives made a decision to remove her.

The shocking departure comes just a few days after the team made history when PWHL Minnesota won the inaugural Walter Cup.

It also comes only a few days before the Professional Women’s Hockey League draft, which is set to take place in Minnesota on Monday, June 10.

PWHL Minnesota is owned by the PWHL as is every other team in the league. This means the removal of a general manager has to come from PWHL Executives. This was confirmed by Joe Anderson, the Media and Community Relations Manager for PWHL Minnesota, who said decisions at the general manager level are made by PWHL League Executives.

5 Eyewitness News has contacted PWHL for comment about Darwitz’s removal and will update this article should they respond.