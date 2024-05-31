Minnesota celebrates PWHL national championship

Fans celebrated a national championship win for Minnesota in the new Professional Women’s Hockey League at Xcel Energy Center on Friday.

The celebration in St. Paul featured a DJ, photo opportunities with the Walter Cup and appearances by the team.

Team Minnesota won the championship in Game 5 against Boston on Wednesday, 3-0.

“To be the first to win the Walter Cup in the PWHL is something that will go down in the history books forever,” said forward Kelly Pannek.

Team captain Kendall Coyne-Schofield added, “It’ll be the legacy of this team, of this city, being the first to do it.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS captured the team’s arrival at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday night, sporting their big medals and national champion shirts.

“It’s exciting. I think we blew everyone out of the water this year with how things were, packed arenas, sold-out games and millions of views on social media and YouTube,” forward Taylor Heise said.

The inaugural season of the PWHL featured six teams: Minnesota, Boston, New York, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto.

The home games at “the X” in St. Paul often drew large crowds, not only to the arena, but to local bars, hotels and businesses.

“The home opener was in January and this arena and this team broke the record for the most fans at a women’s professional hockey game that day, over 13,000 fans,” said Jaimee Lucke Hendrikson, president and CEO of Visit St. Paul. “It’s great for downtown St. Paul, bringing people to the area.”

She noted the fanatic following carried Minnesota through all 15 home games.

“To have that fan base and crowd was so cool, something I could have never even imagined,” said defenseman Sophie Jaques.

Teammate Maddie Rooney added, “The energy they brought and the support they showed us, it was great we could get the win for them.”

During an hour-long news conference Friday morning, the team thanked the fans, the city and the state for supporting them during their inaugural season.

“I think it’s still kind of setting in that we did it, but maybe tonight, when we get to celebrate with everyone here in Minnesota, we’ll get to feel it a little more,” goalie Nicole Hensley said.

That celebration is scheduled to run until 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also issued this statement to 5 EYEWITNESS News Friday:

“PWHL Minnesota embodies the mission that hockey is for everyone. We are ecstatic to bring the inaugural Walter Cup to Saint Paul and the State of Hockey. We look forward to celebrating at the Xcel Energy Center with fans and building on this exciting momentum.”

The PWHL draft will be held in St. Paul this year on June 10.