Minnesota’s PWHL team to be honored at Aquatennial Festival

Two players from Minnesota’s professional women’s hockey team are set to be honored at this year’s Aquatennial Festival in Minneapolis.

Nicole Hensley and Lee Stecklein will be serving as the grand marshals of the torchlight parade. They were part of the team that won the inaugural PWHL championship earlier this year.

The parade will take place at 7:30 p.m. along Nicollet Mall on Wednesday. Its route can be found here.

The Aquatennial will have events all over the city from Wednesday to Saturday. More information on the event can be found here.