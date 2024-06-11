Minnesota’s Grace Zumwinkle named PWHL Rookie of the Year

Grace Zumwinkle has been named Rookie of the Year for the PWHL’s inaugural season.

The Excelsior native, who had an outstanding collegiate career at the University of Minnesota before being drafted 13th overall by PWHL Minnesota, also earned second-team all-star and all-rookie team honors.

She was a crucial part of the team that won the Walter Cup to become the first-ever champions of the PWHL.

In 24 games, Zumwinkle tallied 19 points (11-8=19), including the league’s first hat trick on Jan. 6.

She was recognized on Tuesday in St. Paul, a day after the 2024 PWHL Draft.