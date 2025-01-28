Political drama in MN House and Senate as session enters 3rd week

The Minnesota House of Representatives met for less than ten minutes Monday as an impasse over a power-sharing agreement caused House Democrats to continue boycotting proceedings at the State Capitol.

“A quorum is not present,” said DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon. “The House is adjourned until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 28th.”

Under state law, the secretary of state presides over the House until a quorum is reached, and members can elect a Speaker of the House and organize committees.

On Monday, 67 Republicans showed up, and zero Democrats. So, Simon adjourned the session until Tuesday.

“They have 66 members, we have 67 members,” Republican Speaker-Designate Lisa Demuth said on the House floor after adjournment. “And to not show up for work doesn’t help with any type of agreement or negotiating a way forward.”

DFL lawmakers say they will stay away until House Republicans agree to a power-sharing deal for when the House returns to a 67-67 tie after a special election in one district where a Democrat is likely to win.

DFL Speaker-Designate Melissa Hortman remains optimistic despite tough talk from Republicans.

“We’ll be at the negotiating table until we figure this out and hopefully that will be sooner rather than later,” Hortman said in a virtual news conference late Monday afternoon away from the Capitol.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the Minnesota Senate brought forward a motion to expel Sen. Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) on Monday, but it failed on a procedural vote, with all the Democrats voting against taking up the motion to expel her.

A Becker County judge recently granted Mitchell’s request to delay her jury trial until after the 2025 legislative session is over.

Republicans called her latest actions an abuse of power. Last year, a motion to expel Mitchell also failed on party lines.

“Senator Mitchell is abusing her status as a Senator to delay her trial and deny justice for her victim. Last year we heard time and time again how she deserves her day in court before we can decide on her status, and she has played both the judicial system and the Senate Rules to her own – and only her own – advantage,” Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) said.

Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls), who serves on the Senate Ethics Committee, made the motion to expel Mitchell. “Senator Mitchell has abused her position in the Senate to force a delay in a trial that would provide closure and justice for a real victim,” he said.

Ultimately, all 33 DFL Senators, including Mitchell, voted to not bring the motion to expel forward, so it failed on a 33-33 vote. The Senate is tied until a special election on Tuesday.

“Her matter is not a matter for the Minnesota Senate,” DFL Caucus Leader Erin Murphy said to reporters on Monday.

“This debate today is about fundamental principles — the rule of law, due process, representation, and your ability to have a trial by jurors, by your peers. We are committed to those fundamental principals, those fundamental laws, and that is why today’s debate ended the way it did,” Murphy said.

“When the Senate subcommittee on ethics says we want to want to wait for the criminal matter to resolve we shall do so,” said Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) in defending the DFL position.

Mitchell, who is accused of breaking into her stepmother’s Detroit Lakes home last April, was originally scheduled to stand trial beginning on Jan. 27 . Court records now show her next court appearance is a settlement conference on June 9.

Mitchell pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary in August.

This news comes as the State Senate is currently tied 33-33 after the death of DFL Sen. Kari Dziedzic. The special election to fill her seat will take place this Tuesday.