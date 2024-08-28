Nicole Mitchell enters ‘not guilty’ plea to burglary charge

Nicole Mitchell, a Minnesota State Senator from Woodbury, has entered a “not guilty” plea to one count of burglary after being accused of burglarizing her stepmother’s Detroit Lakes home.

As previously reported, Mitchell’s stepmother called police and said that someone — later identified as Mitchell — ran into her basement. When police got to the home, they found Mitchell dressed entirely in black clothing and a black hat in the basement.

While being arrested, Mitchell reported said she was trying to get some things that belonged to her father, who recently died.

In a black backpack stuck in a basement window, officers found two laptops, a cellphone, plastic containers and Mitchell’s IDs. According to court documents filed Tuesday, prosecutors are barred from arguing that Mitchell stole one of the laptops found in the backpack.

